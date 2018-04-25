

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $239 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $2.23 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $239 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $2.23 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



