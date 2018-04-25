sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,95 Euro		+0,24
+1,16 %
WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,527
20,857
08:38
20,58
20,77
08:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIANT AG20,95+1,16 %