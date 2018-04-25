

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at NOK2.08 billion, or NOK1.06 per share. This compares with NOK1.84 billion, or NOK0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn NOK1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.6% to NOK39.97 billion from NOK23.03 billion last year.



Norsk Hydro ASA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): NOK2.08 Bln. vs. NOK1.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): NOK1.06 vs. NOK0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: NOK1.06 -Revenue (Q1): NOK39.97 Bln vs. NOK23.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX