

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to 21 million euros from 36 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.34 euros. Operating income (EBITDA) was 56 million euros, compared to 77 million euros. The company said the decrease relative to the prior-year quarter is mainly due to less pronounced price effects and a weaker US dollar.



First-quarter sales were 1.63 billion euros compared to 1.60 billion euros, prior year. The company further increased the proportion of sales generated through digital channels to 19% at the end of the quarter. At 1.6 million tons, shipments were on a level with the prior year quarter (up 0.1%).



Klöckner & Co expects significantly higher EBITDA of 65 million to 75 million euros for the second quarter. Due to the increase in steel demand and internal optimization measures, the company now expects operating income for the full year to be slightly above its prior-year level.



