EQS Group-News: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Von Roll Holding AG: 195th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved 2018-04-25 / 07:30 *195th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved* Breitenbach, 25 April 2018 - All proposals presented by the Board of Directors at the 195th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held at the Mövenpick convention center Zurich-Regensdorf on 24 April 2018 were approved by a substantial majority of shareholders. The annual report, financial statements and consolidated statements for the 2017 financial year as well as the reports of the statutory auditors were approved. The actions of the Board of Directors and Group Management were approved for the fiscal year 2017. Dr. Peter Kalantzis, Gerd Amtstätter, Guido Egli, August François von Finck, Dr. Christian Hennerkes and Gerd Peskes were elected to another statutory one-year term as Members of the Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Kalantzis was confirmed by the shareholders' assembly as President of the Board of Directors for the next period. All candidates for the Remuneration Committee, notably Gerd Amtstätter, Guido Egli and August François von Finck, were reelected. The proposal put forward by the Board of Directors to reelect Deloitte AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the fiscal year 2018 was confirmed. Moreover, the change to the articles of incorporation was approved. The shareholders approved all remuneration proposals for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. _About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 20 sites with 1,536 employees._ *Contact:* Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1]. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Passwangstrasse 20 4226 Breitenbach Switzerland Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36 E-mail: press@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 678683 2018-04-25 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=678683&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

