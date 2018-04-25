GRI Launches Ascend, an Industry-Changing Statement of Work (SOW) Management Solution Built on Proven Methodologies and Practices.

DETROIT, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GRI, the non-employee labor industry's leading independent workforce solutions provider, has launched Ascend, the company's individualized, strategic SOW solution. In contrast to other SOW offerings, Ascend offers three levels of engagement, all built on a set of core services and processes that create the foundation for each specialized program. "This approach allows us to determine what needs to be done to establish or improve a client's SOW management program. We are able to deliver quick wins while establishing long-term sustainable business value," said Bob Hicks, VP of SOW practice.

In response to companies seeking SOW solutions that can manage all aspects of their contracts and sourcing, Ascend is an end-to-end program led with singular governance. This unification of contracts, technology, and operations provides better control, higher visibility, and the ability to institute and expand. "Recent industry research finds that contract mismanagement can result in a five to 15 percent loss. The wrong or improperly utilized technology platform -- most often a vendor management system (VMS) -- can result in longer cycle times and reduced return on investment," Bob said. "When the Ascend team comes in, we tackle all of these problems, leading to substantial savings."

A solution that integrates tactical and strategic components, Ascend uses best-in-class processes, expert resources, and leading data analytics technology, taking complete ownership in the start-to-finish execution of the SOW lifecycle, thereby freeing up clients' procurement and business resources to focus on more strategic projects. "We do more than provide transactional SOW and VMS support. We become an integral part of a company's procurement team and a true strategic enabler," Bob said.

Ascend is being unveiled for our global clients, prospects, and partners at Staffing Industry Analysts' CWS Summit Europe in London. The conference is being held this week at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.Bob Hicks shares how companies can elevate their SOW management programs in Statement of Work Meets Big Data, an Ideas in Action session featured at the conference.

About Geometric Results, Inc.

Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), a holding of Bain Capital Private Equity, is the world's largest independent extended workforce solutions provider, with $4 billion in managed non-employee workforce spend. The company maintains a conflict-free position with regard to staffing suppliers and VMS technology platforms. GRI's solutions offer management of clients' total MSP program activity including contracting, supplier management, payment services, and advanced analytics; clients realize improved efficiency, increased transparency, and reduced cost. GRI continues to be an industry leader in solutions development, serving clients in more than 50 countries with proprietary services including Envision workforce data analytics and Ascend SOW management. For more information, visit www.GeometricResultsInc.com.

