OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Proudly Unveils its 4th subsidiary in Germany

MONTREAL, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, a leading developer of open real-time digital simulators and Hardware-in-the-Loop testing equipment for electrical, electro-mechanical and power electronic systems, is pleased to announce the official inauguration of its office in Nuremberg, Germany.

This new addition further reinforces OPAL-RT's commitment to provide engineers and researchers with world-class expertise and cutting-edge real-time simulation technology. "We are proud to open our Nuremberg office to offer a local service closer to our fast growing German customer base.Our rapid growth in the German market is certainly due to our cutting edge simulators and to the efforts of the entire OPAL-RT Europe team," - Jean Bélanger, CEO & CTO, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES.

Dr. Ravinder Venugopal, will lead OPAL-RT Germany GmbH as its Managing Director. The subsidiary will serve the markets of Germany, Austria and the German-speaking regions of Switzerland. He will oversee strategic initiatives with industry, academia and national labs to develop and deploy OPAL-RT's market-leading real-time simulation solutions. Dr. Venugopal, who is currently serving as the Executive Director of US Technical Services, brings over 20 years of experience in real-time simulation in the aerospace, automotive and renewable energy sectors. In his current role, he is responsible for leading OPAL-RT's techno-commercial strategy in the US. He will be supported by Mr. Timo Rösch, a Senior Sales Engineer responsible for business development and marketing.

"We're excited to build on the solid business foundation established by OPAL-RT Europe. OPAL-RT Germany's service territory is home to technological powerhouses in the energy, automotive and aerospace sectors, the three major sectors served by OPAL-RT. We have ambitious plans to grow by working closely with customers and partners to maximize the benefits of our technology through product sales, regional service and R&D collaborations," - Dr. Ravinder Venugopal, Managing Director, OPAL-RT Germany.

About OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES

Headquarted in Montreal, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has provided high-performance real-time simulation technology and engineering services since 1997. OPAL-RT's customer base includes industry leaders, universities, and research centers within the automotive, aerospace, educational, power electronics and power system industries. Over the last two decades, OPAL-RT has emerged as a world leader in the area of electromagnetic system simulation by providing powerful and open systems, which allow users to rapidly research, develop and/or test their latest and products or concepts in a safe environment. OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has subsidiaries in France, India and USA.

