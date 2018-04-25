Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - Rental income of € 12.9 million in first-quarter 2018

Paris, April 25, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

Quarterly financial information

RENTAL INCOME OF €12.9 MILLION

IN FIRST-QUARTER 2018

Key INDICATORS

In millions of euros Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Rental income 12.9 13.0 -0.5% In euros per share



Ordinary dividend

Special dividend



2.2

1.9 2.1



+4.8%





Unaudited figures.

ACTIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT THAT CREATES VALUE

In the first quarter of 2018, Cegereal continued to pursue its dynamic asset management strategy across all of its real estate assets, particularly Europlaza. As a result, rental income came in at €12.9 million, stable compared with the same prior-year period.

In La Defense, the renovation of Europlaza's upper floors vacated by GE Capital in 2017 is expected to be completed by summer 2018. The 8,000-sq.m premises will offer tenants a work environment promoting employee well-being and meeting the highest environmental standards.

These features, which Cegereal is promoting through its portfolio, were one of the main reasons KPMG leased 2,500 sq.m of "garden floors", on a nine-year term with no break.

The overall occupancy rate for Cegereal's properties remained high, coming in at 90.5% at March 31, 2018.

Special dividend distribution in 2018: €4.1 per share

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 24, 2018, shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the payment of a dividend of €4.1 per share in 2018. The dividend, to be paid on May 4, 2018, comprises an ordinary dividend of €2.2 per share and a special dividend of €1.9 per share.

Investor Calendar

May 4, 2018 Dividend payment

July 26, 2018 First-half 2018 results

November 15, 2018 Third-quarter 2018 revenue

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,257 million at December 31, 2017 (replacement value).

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €551 million on April 23, 2018.

www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)

