Outotec Oyj: Outotec's interim report January-March 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ INTERIM REPORT APRIL 25, 2018 AT 9:00 AM

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2018

Order intake and sales grew, cash flow and profitability improved

"Our first quarter order intake improved from the comparison period. The number of orders and also the sales funnel grew significantly compared to the first quarter last year, which reflects the improved market activity. Our profitability improved as a result of increased sales and savings in fixed costs. The cash flow was strong. The Minerals Processing segment continued to improve its profitability. The Metals, Energy & Water segment improved slightly, but remained unprofitable.

The progress in our must-win battles has been good. This is gradually strengthening our customer focus, service business, product competitiveness and delivery capabilities, enabling better profitability," summarizes President & CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

Summary of key figures



Q1 Q1 Q1-Q4 EUR million 2018 2017 %1 %2 2017 Order intake 333.8 318.4 5 10 1,204.6 Service order intake 130.8 115.1 14 23 494.9 Order backlog at end of period 1,053.8 1,077.4 -2 - 1,005.4 Sales 287.1 263.3 9 15 1,143.8 Service sales 103.0 99.4 4 13 480.4 Gross margin, % 22.8 23.7 23.6 Adjusted EBIT3 7.0 0.7 33.5 Adjusted EBIT3, % 2.4 0.3 2.9 EBIT 5.4 -1.2 26.0 EBIT, % 1.9 -0.5 2.3 Net cash from operating activities 68.5 -34.1 39.6 Earnings per share, EUR 0.00 -0.03 -0.03

1 Change, %

2 Change in comparable currencies, %

3 Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related items as well as PPA amortizations.

Financial guidance for 2018 reiterated

The guidance for 2018 is based on the current order backlog as well as expected order intake.

Sales are expected to be approximately EUR 1.2 - 1.3 billion, and

Adjusted EBIT* is expected to be approximately 5 - 7%

* Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related items, as well as purchase price allocation amortizations.

This text is a summary of Outotec's January-March 2018 Interim Report. The full report is available as an attachment to this report.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Outotec Oyj

Markku Teräsvasara, CEO

Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Jari Ålgars, CFO

Tel. +358 20 529 2007

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

Tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141

Format for e-mail addresses: firstname.lastname@outotec.com (mailto:firstname.lastname@outotec.com)

BRIEFING/TELECONFERENCE

Date: April 25, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM EEST

Venue: Outotec House, Rauhalanpuisto 9, Espoo, Finland

Joining the teleconference

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the numbers below.

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

Participant Passcode: 784305

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104

United States: +1 646 828 8195

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)





Outotec's interim report January-March 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2186832/845506.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

