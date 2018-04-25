Outotec Oyj: Outotec's interim report January-March 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ INTERIM REPORT APRIL 25, 2018 AT 9:00 AM
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2018
Order intake and sales grew, cash flow and profitability improved
"Our first quarter order intake improved from the comparison period. The number of orders and also the sales funnel grew significantly compared to the first quarter last year, which reflects the improved market activity. Our profitability improved as a result of increased sales and savings in fixed costs. The cash flow was strong. The Minerals Processing segment continued to improve its profitability. The Metals, Energy & Water segment improved slightly, but remained unprofitable.
The progress in our must-win battles has been good. This is gradually strengthening our customer focus, service business, product competitiveness and delivery capabilities, enabling better profitability," summarizes President & CEO Markku Teräsvasara.
Summary of key figures
|Q1
|Q1
|Q1-Q4
|EUR million
|2018
|2017
|%1
|%2
|2017
|Order intake
|333.8
|318.4
|5
|10
|1,204.6
|Service order intake
|130.8
|115.1
|14
|23
|494.9
|Order backlog at end of period
|1,053.8
|1,077.4
|-2
|-
|1,005.4
|Sales
|287.1
|263.3
|9
|15
|1,143.8
|Service sales
|103.0
|99.4
|4
|13
|480.4
|Gross margin, %
|22.8
|23.7
|23.6
|Adjusted EBIT3
|7.0
|0.7
|33.5
|Adjusted EBIT3, %
|2.4
|0.3
|2.9
|EBIT
|5.4
|-1.2
|26.0
|EBIT, %
|1.9
|-0.5
|2.3
|Net cash from operating activities
|68.5
|-34.1
|39.6
|Earnings per share, EUR
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.03
1 Change, %
2 Change in comparable currencies, %
3 Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related items as well as PPA amortizations.
Financial guidance for 2018 reiterated
The guidance for 2018 is based on the current order backlog as well as expected order intake.
- Sales are expected to be approximately EUR 1.2 - 1.3 billion, and
- Adjusted EBIT* is expected to be approximately 5 - 7%
* Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related items, as well as purchase price allocation amortizations.
This text is a summary of Outotec's January-March 2018 Interim Report. The full report is available as an attachment to this report.
