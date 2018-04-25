INGENICO GROUP: Information related to the Combined Annual General Meeting of May 16th, 2018

Press Release

Paris, April 25 2018

The Shareholders of Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) are invited to participate to the Combined Annual General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) which will take place on May 16th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time) at the Maison des Arts et Métiers- 9bis avenue d'Iéna-75116 PARIS.

The information governed by article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code is available on the website of the Company www.ingenico.com/finance (http://www.ingenico.com/finance) in the section "Shareholders".

The notice of Meeting will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) on April 30th, 2018. The information mentioned in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the 2017 Registration Document, also available on the aforesaid website.

These documents are also available to the Shareholders at Ingenico Group's headquarters in accordance with the French regulations.

