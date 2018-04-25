sprite-preloader
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Annual report 2017

Bermuda, 25 April 2018: Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 is published today.

A pdf-version of the annual report is attached and is also available on the company's website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Avance Gas - Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/161089/R/2187109/845673.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)