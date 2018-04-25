

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German gas and engineering company Linde Group (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) reported that its Group operating profit from continuing operations for the first-quarter of 2018 rose by 3.8 percent to 1.081 billion euros from 1.041 billion euros in the previous year. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, the increase was as much as 12.1 percent.



Earnings per share from continuing operations grew to 2.07 euros from 1.68 euros last year. Earnings per share adjusted for special items increased by 23.7 percent to 2.19 euros from 1.77 euros in the previous year.



Group revenue from continuing operations fell by 7.8 percent to 4.044 billion euros from 4.385 billion euros last year. Exchange rate effects were the main reason for this decrease. In addition, the first-time application of IFRS 15 had a negative impact on revenue. After adjusting for exchange rate effects arising solely on translation and for the impact from the first-time application of IFRS 15, Group revenue was 1.4 percent above the figure for the prior-year period.



The company confirmed its fiscal year 2018 outlook. After adjusting for the impact of IFRS 15 and for exchange rate effects, Group revenue in 2018 is expected to be similar to that achieved in 2017 or to increase by up to 4 percent. Group operating profit after adjusting for exchange rate effects is expected to lie within a range from the prior-year figure to 5 percent higher. In the 2018 financial year, Linde will seek to achieve a return on capital employed of around 10 percent.



Linde said it is seeking to achieve the following targets in the Gases Division in the 2018 financial year. After adjusting for the impact of IFRS 15 and for exchange rate effects, revenue is expected to lie between the 2017 figure and a figure which is 4 percent higher. Operating profit after adjusting for exchange rate effects is expected to lie within a range from the prior-year figure to 5 percent higher. Linde assumes it will generate revenue in the Engineering Division in the 2018 financial year of between 2.2 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros. It expects to achieve an operating margin here of around 9 percent.



Linde and Praxair continue to assume that they will be able to complete the merger in the second half of 2018 following the timely receipt of all the required approvals.



Linde said it is engaged in constructive talks with the relevant authorities and in parallel with potential buyers. Merger approvals have already been received for the following countries: Algeria, Ecuador, Kenya, Pakistan, Paraguay, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine and, most recently, Zimbabwe.



