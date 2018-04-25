

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad lower on Wednesday as investors continued to fret over rising bond yields.



The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit the key psychological level of 3 percent Tuesday for the first time since January 2014 due to fears of rising inflation and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise the federal funds rate at a faster pace.



Investors also keep an eye on oil prices, which fell back from more than three-year highs on data showing rising fuel inventories and following reports that the United States and France are close to reaching an agreement to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.



Asian stocks are broadly lower in thin holiday trade as markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for a holiday.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply amid concerns over rising bond yields and a warning from industrial giant Caterpillar. There were also concerns that rising oil prices and other costs would eat into profit margins for companies.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.7 percent to close lower for the fifth consecutive session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also gave up 1.7 percent while the S&P 500 lost 1.3 percent.



European markets ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note after the release of weaker-than-expected German business confidence data and a mixed batch of corporate financial results.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX dropped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent.



