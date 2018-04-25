Outotec Oyj: Outotec starts employee cooperation negotiations in Finland

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE APRIL 25, 2018 at 9.15 AM

Outotec starts employee cooperation negotiations in Finland

As part of Outotec's global simplification of the organization and ways of working (stock exchange release on April 25, 2018), the company is restructuring its operations in Finland and analyzing its resourcing needs. Outotec will start employee cooperation negotiations about the restructuring with the entire personnel in Finland.

The effects of the considered restructuring on different locations will be determined by mid-June 2018. The restructuring may lead to the reduction of maximum 40 permanent employees in Finland, mainly in support functions in Espoo, through redundancies and other arrangements.

Outotec employs approximately 1,200 persons in Finland.

