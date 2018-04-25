Big swing in where European innovation happens as UK-based universities lose out in third annual Reuters Top 100: Europe's Most Innovative Universities ranking

UK-based universities drop a cumulative 35 spots as German and Swiss universities make gains.
LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Political uncertainty may be causing a big swing in where European innovation happens. That's the conclusion of the third annual Reuters ranking of Europe's Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and help drive the global economy.
The trend is most clear in the sum of changes in rank for each country's institutions: the 23 German universities on this year's list rose 23 spots, more than any other country. Switzerland was second, with five universities up a total of eight spots. In contrast, the list's 21 UK-based universities dropped a cumulative 35 spots.
The introduction to the ranking concludes that while the United Kingdom's "Brexit" from the European Union is almost a year away, Europe's scientific community may already be leaving the UK in favour of research institutions on the continent. A February 2018 study published by the UK-based Centre for Global Higher Education reports that many German academics view Brexit as an "advantage," and hope to use it to attract UK researchers to German universities. In turn, UK academics report that their own postdoctoral researchers aren't seeking positions in the UK and are looking at the EU or United States instead.
According to the ranking, as Brexit unfolds the situation could get worse: A November 2017 study performed by the School of International Futures for the UK's Royal Society describes a possible post-secession United Kingdom where universities compete for a shrinking pool of skilled workers, projects that used to receive EU funding wither, researchers receive fewer invites to join consortia and attend conferences, and overseas collaboration is limited. Similarly, EU-based businesses that fund research at universities may prefer to keep their investments within the region in order to avoid the tax and regulatory headaches of working with post-Brexit UK institutions.
The most innovative university in Europe, for the third year running, is Belgium's KU Leuven. A Dutch-speaking school based in Belgium's Flanders region, KU Leuven was founded in 1425 by Pope Martin V and continually produces a high volume of influential inventions.
Patents filed by KU scientists are frequently cited by other researchers in academia and in private industry. That's one of the key criteria in the Reuters ranking, which was compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, a global data company providing trusted insights and analytics, and based on empirical data including patent filings from Derwent Innovation and research paper citations from the Web of Science.
Overall, the most elite ranks of Europe's Most Innovative Universities held steady from last year. The UK's Imperial College London and University of Cambridge hold onto their respective second and third spots for the third straight year.
Other leading institutions simply traded a few spaces, like the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (up one at four), University of Erlangen Nuremberg (up one at five), and the Technical University of Munich (down two at six).
For more on the Reuters Top 100: Europe's Most Innovative Universities, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-europe-2018.
The Reuters Top 100: The Most Innovative European Universities
Rank
Institution
Country
1
KU Leuven
Belgium
2
Imperial College London
United Kingdom
3
University of Cambridge
United Kingdom
4
Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne
Switzerland
5
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Germany
6
Technical University of Munich
Germany
7
University of Manchester
United Kingdom
8
University of Munich
Germany
9
Technical University of Denmark
Denmark
10
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Switzerland
11
University College London
United Kingdom
12
Delft University of Technology
Netherlands
13
University of Zurich
Switzerland
14
University of Oxford
United Kingdom
15
University of Basel
Switzerland
16
University of Montpellier
France
17
Leiden University
Netherlands
18
Pierre & Marie Curie University - Paris 6
France
19
University of Paris Descartes - Paris 5
France
20
Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg
Germany
21
Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz
Germany
22
Free University of Berlin
Germany
23
Eindhoven University of Technology
Netherlands
24
University of Freiburg
Germany
25
University of Paris Sud - Paris 11
France
26
Charité Medical University of Berlin
Germany
27
Humboldt University of Berlin
Germany
28
Grenoble Alpes University
France
29
Dresden University of Technology
Germany
30
University of Bordeaux
France
31
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Germany
32
University of Oslo
Norway
33
Ghent University
Belgium
34
University of Birmingham
United Kingdom
35
University of Claude Bernard - Lyon 1
France
36
University of Glasgow
United Kingdom
37
Queen Mary University London
United Kingdom
38
King's College London
United Kingdom
39
Technical University of Berlin
Germany
40
RWTH Aachen University
Germany
41
University of Strasbourg
France
42
Free University of Brussels
Belgium
43
University of Copenhagen
Denmark
44
Polytechnic University of Milan
Italy
45
University of Edinburgh
United Kingdom
46
Grenoble Institute of Technology
France
47
Vrije University of Brussels
Belgium
48
Utrecht University
Netherlands
49
Ecole Polytechnique
France
50
Goethe University Frankfurt
Germany
51
University of Paris Diderot - Paris 7
France
52
University of Munster
Germany
53
Cardiff University
United Kingdom
54
Catholic University of Louvain
Belgium
55
Hannover Medical School
Germany
56
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Netherlands
57
University of Amsterdam
Netherlands
58
University of Dundee
United Kingdom
59
University of Aix-Marseille
France
60
University of Leicester
United Kingdom
61
Saarland University
Germany
62
University of Sheffield
United Kingdom
63
Eberhard Karls University of Tubingen
Germany
64
Vienna University of Technology
Austria
65
Trinity College Dublin
Ireland
66
University of Milan
Italy
67
University of Paul Sabatier - Toulouse III
France
68
University of Leeds
United Kingdom
69
University of Barcelona
Spain
70
University of Southampton
United Kingdom
71
University of Stuttgart
Germany
72
University of Wurzburg
Germany
73
University of Lorraine
France
74
University of Geneva
Switzerland
75
University of Twente
Netherlands
76
University of Lille
France
77
Newcastle University
United Kingdom
78
University of Groningen
Netherlands
79
University of Nantes
France
80
University of Nottingham
United Kingdom
81
Sapienza University Rome
Italy
82
University of Rennes 1
France
83
University of St Andrews
United Kingdom
84
Aarhus University
Denmark
85
University of Surrey
United Kingdom
86
University of Liege
Belgium
87
Polytechnic University of Catalonia
Spain
88
Friedrich Schiller University of Jena
Germany
89
University College Cork
Ireland
90
Jagiellonian University
Poland
91
Aalto University
Finland
92
University of Bonn
Germany
93
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Spain
94
Maastricht University
Netherlands
95
Darmstadt University of Technology
Germany
96
University of Antwerp
Belgium
97
University of Nice Sophia Antipolis
France
98
University of Warwick
United Kingdom
99
Polytechnical University of Valencia
Spain
100
University of Valencia
Spain
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.
Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.
CONTACTS
Pete Biggs
PR Manager, Reuters
pete.biggs@tr.com
+44 (0) 207 7542 4214
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg