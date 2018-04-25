sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Big swing in where European innovation happens as UK-based universities lose out in third annual Reuters Top 100: Europe's Most Innovative Universities ranking

UK-based universities drop a cumulative 35 spots as German and Swiss universities make gains.

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Political uncertainty may be causing a big swing in where European innovation happens. That's the conclusion of the third annual Reuters ranking of Europe's Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and help drive the global economy.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

The trend is most clear in the sum of changes in rank for each country's institutions: the 23 German universities on this year's list rose 23 spots, more than any other country. Switzerland was second, with five universities up a total of eight spots. In contrast, the list's 21 UK-based universities dropped a cumulative 35 spots.

The introduction to the ranking concludes that while the United Kingdom's "Brexit" from the European Union is almost a year away, Europe's scientific community may already be leaving the UK in favour of research institutions on the continent. A February 2018 study published by the UK-based Centre for Global Higher Education reports that many German academics view Brexit as an "advantage," and hope to use it to attract UK researchers to German universities. In turn, UK academics report that their own postdoctoral researchers aren't seeking positions in the UK and are looking at the EU or United States instead.

According to the ranking, as Brexit unfolds the situation could get worse: A November 2017 study performed by the School of International Futures for the UK's Royal Society describes a possible post-secession United Kingdom where universities compete for a shrinking pool of skilled workers, projects that used to receive EU funding wither, researchers receive fewer invites to join consortia and attend conferences, and overseas collaboration is limited. Similarly, EU-based businesses that fund research at universities may prefer to keep their investments within the region in order to avoid the tax and regulatory headaches of working with post-Brexit UK institutions.

The most innovative university in Europe, for the third year running, is Belgium's KU Leuven. A Dutch-speaking school based in Belgium's Flanders region, KU Leuven was founded in 1425 by Pope Martin V and continually produces a high volume of influential inventions.

Patents filed by KU scientists are frequently cited by other researchers in academia and in private industry. That's one of the key criteria in the Reuters ranking, which was compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, a global data company providing trusted insights and analytics, and based on empirical data including patent filings from Derwent Innovation and research paper citations from the Web of Science.

Overall, the most elite ranks of Europe's Most Innovative Universities held steady from last year. The UK's Imperial College London and University of Cambridge hold onto their respective second and third spots for the third straight year.

Other leading institutions simply traded a few spaces, like the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (up one at four), University of Erlangen Nuremberg (up one at five), and the Technical University of Munich (down two at six).

For more on the Reuters Top 100: Europe's Most Innovative Universities, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-europe-2018.

The Reuters Top 100: The Most Innovative European Universities




Rank

Institution

Country

1

KU Leuven

Belgium

2

Imperial College London

United Kingdom

3

University of Cambridge

United Kingdom

4

Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne

Switzerland

5

University of Erlangen Nuremberg

Germany

6

Technical University of Munich

Germany

7

University of Manchester

United Kingdom

8

University of Munich

Germany

9

Technical University of Denmark

Denmark

10

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

Switzerland

11

University College London

United Kingdom

12

Delft University of Technology

Netherlands

13

University of Zurich

Switzerland

14

University of Oxford

United Kingdom

15

University of Basel

Switzerland

16

University of Montpellier

France

17

Leiden University

Netherlands

18

Pierre & Marie Curie University - Paris 6

France

19

University of Paris Descartes - Paris 5

France

20

Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg

Germany

21

Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz

Germany

22

Free University of Berlin

Germany

23

Eindhoven University of Technology

Netherlands

24

University of Freiburg

Germany

25

University of Paris Sud - Paris 11

France

26

Charité Medical University of Berlin

Germany

27

Humboldt University of Berlin

Germany

28

Grenoble Alpes University

France

29

Dresden University of Technology

Germany

30

University of Bordeaux

France

31

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Germany

32

University of Oslo

Norway

33

Ghent University

Belgium

34

University of Birmingham

United Kingdom

35

University of Claude Bernard - Lyon 1

France

36

University of Glasgow

United Kingdom

37

Queen Mary University London

United Kingdom

38

King's College London

United Kingdom

39

Technical University of Berlin

Germany

40

RWTH Aachen University

Germany

41

University of Strasbourg

France

42

Free University of Brussels

Belgium

43

University of Copenhagen

Denmark

44

Polytechnic University of Milan

Italy

45

University of Edinburgh

United Kingdom

46

Grenoble Institute of Technology

France

47

Vrije University of Brussels

Belgium

48

Utrecht University

Netherlands

49

Ecole Polytechnique

France

50

Goethe University Frankfurt

Germany

51

University of Paris Diderot - Paris 7

France

52

University of Munster

Germany

53

Cardiff University

United Kingdom

54

Catholic University of Louvain

Belgium

55

Hannover Medical School

Germany

56

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Netherlands

57

University of Amsterdam

Netherlands

58

University of Dundee

United Kingdom

59

University of Aix-Marseille

France

60

University of Leicester

United Kingdom

61

Saarland University

Germany

62

University of Sheffield

United Kingdom

63

Eberhard Karls University of Tubingen

Germany

64

Vienna University of Technology

Austria

65

Trinity College Dublin

Ireland

66

University of Milan

Italy

67

University of Paul Sabatier - Toulouse III

France

68

University of Leeds

United Kingdom

69

University of Barcelona

Spain

70

University of Southampton

United Kingdom

71

University of Stuttgart

Germany

72

University of Wurzburg

Germany

73

University of Lorraine

France

74

University of Geneva

Switzerland

75

University of Twente

Netherlands

76

University of Lille

France

77

Newcastle University

United Kingdom

78

University of Groningen

Netherlands

79

University of Nantes

France

80

University of Nottingham

United Kingdom

81

Sapienza University Rome

Italy

82

University of Rennes 1

France

83

University of St Andrews

United Kingdom

84

Aarhus University

Denmark

85

University of Surrey

United Kingdom

86

University of Liege

Belgium

87

Polytechnic University of Catalonia

Spain

88

Friedrich Schiller University of Jena

Germany

89

University College Cork

Ireland

90

Jagiellonian University

Poland

91

Aalto University

Finland

92

University of Bonn

Germany

93

Autonomous University of Barcelona

Spain

94

Maastricht University

Netherlands

95

Darmstadt University of Technology

Germany

96

University of Antwerp

Belgium

97

University of Nice Sophia Antipolis

France

98

University of Warwick

United Kingdom

99

Polytechnical University of Valencia

Spain

100

University of Valencia

Spain

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

CONTACTS

Pete Biggs
PR Manager, Reuters
pete.biggs@tr.com
+44 (0) 207 7542 4214

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire