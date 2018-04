BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction orders grew notably in February, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.



New orders in the main construction industry climbed 9.9 percent month-over-month in February. Orders surged 13.0 percent in February from a year earlier.



During the first two months of the year, new orders advanced 9.0 percent compared with the same period of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX