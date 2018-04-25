

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter group sales declined 2.7 percent from last year on a reported basis, while it grew 2.6 percent at constant currency. Currency translation reduced sales by 5.3%.



In its trading update, the company said core business sales in constant currency grew 4 percent, while industrial chemicals sales dropped 10.2 percent.



The company recorded strong volume growth across the consumer businesses. Personal Care was the standout performer, with the Crop Care business in Life Sciences also growing strongly.



Performance Technologies reduced sales volume in lower margin products. Return on sales for the Group increased slightly in the quarter.



Steve Foots, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are focused on our strategy of 'Growing the Core', driving top line growth at industry leading margins to achieve superior returns, and 'Stretching the Growth', accelerating delivery across our markets. I am pleased with the encouraging start to 2018, with momentum in our consumer businesses and continued progress towards our profitability goal in Performance Technologies. We are on track to deliver our expectations for the year.'



