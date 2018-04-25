

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported first-quarter silver production of 15.4 moz (including Silverstream), up 14.0 from the prior-year quarter, mainly due to the contribution of San Julián JM (phase II).



Quarterly gold production was 231.5 koz, up 4.1 percent from the prior-year quarter, driven by strong results at the Herradura mine.



Fresnillo said it continued to make good progress with its key development projects. Both the Pyrites plant and the second Dynamic Leaching Plant projects have advanced on time and on budget.



The company expects to commission both projects during the second quarter and for them to make a positive contribution to full year production in 2018.



Looking ahead, the Group said it remains on course to achieve 2018 production guidance of 67-70 million ounces of silver, including Siverstream, and 870-900 thousand ounces of gold.



