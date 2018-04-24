nVent Electric Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Knowles to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) will replace Knowles Corp. (NYSE: KN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Knowles will replace DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. S&P 500 constituent Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is spinning off nVent Electric in a transaction expected to be completed prior to the open on Tuesday, May 1, pending final conditions. Pentair plc will remain in the S&P 500 following the spin-off transaction. Knowles has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space. DHI Group is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600.nVent Electric designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.Knowles designs, manufactures and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. Headquartered in Itasca, IL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Electronic Components Sub-Industry index.For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.comABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices