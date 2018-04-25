

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter copper production decreased 10.5 percent to 153,800 tonnes from last year's 171,900 tonnes, mainly due to the anticipated lower grades.



Gold production was 32,300 ounces, 39.4 percent lower than 53,300 ounces in the same period last year and 20.4 percent lower than in the prior quarter as grades declined at Centinela.



However, molybdenum production increased 40.9 percent from last year to 3.1 thousand tonnes due to better grades and recoveries.



Antofagasta plc CEO, Iván Arriagada said, 'As planned and in line with budget the year has started with lower grades at our operations. During the quarter, we have also successfully concluded the labour negotiations at Los Pelambres.'



Looking ahead, the company affirmed its fiscal 2018 production outlook. Group copper production for the full year is expected to be 705,000 to 740,000 tonnes, with production increasing quarter-by-quarter during the year as grades improve at the operations to achieve guided grades for the full year.



