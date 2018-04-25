

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread plc (WTB.L) reported statutory profit before tax growth of 6.4% to 548 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 1 March 2018 compared to last year. Profit to parent shareholders increased to 438.0 million pounds or 239.08 pence per share from 421.6 million pounds or 230.89 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax increased by 4.5% to 591 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 259.44 pence compared to 245.95 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved 6.1% to 3.29 billion pounds. Premier Inn recorded revenue growth of 5.2% to over 2 billion pounds. Costa delivered revenue growth of 7.5%.



A final dividend of 69.75 pence per share, an increase on last year of 5.8%, was declared by the Board on 24 April 2018. The dividend will be paid on 4 July 2018 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25 May 2018.



Whitbread also announced it is committed to a demerger of Costa, which will provide shareholders with an investment in two distinct, focused and market-leading businesses. The demerger of Costa will be pursued as fast as practical and appropriate to optimise value for shareholders and is expected to be completed within 24 months.



