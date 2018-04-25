

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,405,467.46 11.916



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,511,373.53 16.572



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,564,020.67 20.6373



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,234,970.19 19.235



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,520,576.84 11.0412



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10100000 USD 112,007,348.78 11.0898



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 49,795,830.77 13.3501



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 444,465.30 14.8106



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 567,509.57 16.7887



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,411,568.72 17.0014



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,866,012.07 11.3155



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3139000 USD 55,608,843.65 17.7155



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2538464 USD 49,794,078.50 19.6158



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3189068 EUR 57,845,560.76 18.1387



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 749240 EUR 11,530,125.72 15.3891



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,055,542.30 15.5982



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 12,831,983.45 16.9692



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 875,097.53 19.072



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,158,146.75 16.929



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,942,838.35 10.8052



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 300,982.61 19.0062



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,143,021.39 20.2172



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,480,626.64 20.7151



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 24/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,863,956.52 18.78



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,178,391.20 18.7793



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,192,457.75 13.7089



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,328,896.00 19.7716



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,972,799.84 16.9854



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,066,475.39 11.446



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,876,407.97 20.7915



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 192,398,679.37 17.0544



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,977,749.53 18.3943



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,654,171.21 5.5407



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,481,822.10 18.503



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 391,958.87 15.822



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,271,222.84 14.1198



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 405,397.53 17.9459



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 48,693.40 20.4594



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,874,244.88 20.9164



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,941,959.02 19.9107



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



