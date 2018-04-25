Oppenheimer Expands Its Global Technology Media And Communications Investment Banking Franchise

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramon De Paz as a Managing Director in the Global Technology, Media and Communications Investment Banking group. Ramon will be based in London and report to Max Lami, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking for EMEA.

Ramon joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years' experience in Investment Banking and Technology. He will be focused on internet and digital media covering both UK and the Continent will help further grow the Global Technology Media and Communications Investment Banking franchise. Ramon holds an MSc in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering by the Polytechnic University in Barcelona and an MBA by INSEAD.

Ramon started his investment banking career at Morgan Stanley, and prior to joining Oppenheimer he was a Managing Partner at Alantra, where he led their efforts in Technology Banking in Europe. During his career, Ramon advised on over USD 20 Bn worth of closed transactions, representing private and public companies as well as private equity funds. Ramon's track record includes transactions in marketing technology, travel technology and online travel, e-Commerce, digital entertainment, digital transformation, IoT and next-gen communications technology, software and services.

Robin Graham, Managing Director, Head of Technology in North America commented, "Tech is a global industry and Ramon's experience fits Oppenheimer's client needs well. His relationships and sector expertise in the EMEA internet & digital media sector are a particularly strong complement to those of our US Tech banking team and we all look forward to collaborating closely with Ramon in the coming years."

Max Lami, Managing Director, Chief Executive and Head of Investment Banking for EMEA said, "Oppenheimer is committed to the continued expansion of its Investment Banking capabilities in EMEA and to servicing the needs of its clients by providing coverage across different geographies on an integrated basis. We are thrilled to be able to strengthen our Global Technology Media and Communications Investment Banking franchise with the appointment of Ramon."

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Oppenheimer Europe

Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY), Inc. With over 3,400 employees and more than 90 offices around the world, Oppenheimer is a global full-service investment bank focusing on growth sectors and premier mid-market companies. At Oppenheimer Europe, the integrated team of sector and product specialists advises institutions, family offices and corporates in the UK, Europe and the Middle East across Equities, Fixed Income and Corporate Finance. For more information about Oppenheimer, please visit www.opco.com.