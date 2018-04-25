SysGroup PLC Unveils Corporate Re-Brand Following Four Acquisitions

LIVERPOOL, England, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Managed IT services and cloud hosting provider, SysGroup PLC ('SysGroup') has today revealed its corporate identity that unifies the four brands that it has acquired over the last three years.

The acquisitions, which include System Professional, Netplan and Rockford IT, have seen SysGroup increase its headcount by 168 per cent in the last two years, with plans to grow employee count further across its Liverpool, London and Telford sites to underpin its growth strategy.

The rebrand announcement follows a 46 per cent uplift in revenue since its financial year end in March 2017. Central to this growth has been investment in direct marketing and scaling up inhouse sales and marketing teams. This investment is set to capitalise on organic growth opportunities as well as further expand its service offering through future strategic acquisitions.

SysGroup delivers a wide range of managed IT, hosting, IT security and consultancy services under one core brand, which is aligned to the transformation and strategic growth it has experienced in recent years. The company works with a total of 950 customers across a number of regions and sectors, including financial services, insurance, retail, technology, not-for-profit, education and healthcare.

Newly appointed CEO of SysGroup, Adam Binks commented: "This new brand identity underpins our commitment to providing our customers, across a range of sectors, with powerful, innovative and transformative IT solutions. It compliments our growth strategy and also conveys the credibility and trust that we offer to our employees and partners, as well as our new and existing clients."

The rebrand

SysGroup worked with creative agency, Tokyo Wolf, on an exercise to engage employees and customers to help identify the organisation's personality and the traits that define it.

The exercise revealed four key traits: innovative and authoritative, which is demonstrated by the level of expertise found in SysGroup and reflected in its customer-centric approach and commitment to using powerful technology in creative ways. Dependable and helpful were also highlighted through the Group's relationships with clients - including Home Bargains, SEGA Europe, Hill Dickinson LLP, and the Science Museum Group.

Visitors to the website (http://www.sysgroup.com) will find a sharp new visual identity and logo, which incorporates circular nodes in a connected pattern to highlight the importance of connections with partners and clients.

