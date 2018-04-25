

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) stated that its trading for the period from 1 January 2018 to the current date was in line with the Board's expectations. The Group said the Devro 100 programme continues to progress well, with actions on track to deliver the targeted cost savings for the year. As part of the phased plan to achieve the targeted levels of productivity and output efficiencies at the US plant, good progress was made during the period. The Group said its China plant continues to perform well.



The Board of Devro plc remains confident it is well placed to make good progress in 2018.



