Industry-leading IP geolocation technology deployed by global media company to ensure compliance with geographic TV rights

Digital Element, the global geolocation data and services provider, today announced that global media company, Discovery Inc., has adopted its NetAcuity hyperlocal IP geolocation technology, to ensure the right people see the right content and remain compliant with geographic rights across Europe.

Discovery has a global reach of more than three billion viewers across more than 220 countries and territories and is home of leading TV offerings including Eurosport, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, to name a few. The internationally-renowned brand reaches audiences across screens through digital-first programming from providers including Group Nine Media, Discovery VR, and Eurosport Player.

European telecommunications companies often operate across numerous territories and distribute IP addresses to multiple regions, which can make the management of geographic TV rights complex. By adopting Digital Element's IP intelligence solution, NetAcuity, which enables the identification of the precise location of their viewers, Discovery can permit access to content where it is permitted and restrict access where it is not.

"As a leading media and entertainment company, it is vital Discovery's customers are able to distribute our content within geographical restrictions," said Eugene Huang, Senior Vice President for Digital Product and Technology at Discovery. "By implementing Digital Element's NetAcuity technology, Discovery ensures compliance with third-party rights holders, while guaranteeing end users see the high-quality content they expect from Discovery."

Digital Element is the global leader and industry pioneer in IP geolocation technology. Its intelligence solution provides the most detailed, hyperlocal dataset available worldwide today that complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

Charlie Johnson, Digital Element's Vice President, UK Ireland, commented: "We are delighted that Discovery, a global broadcaster with a reputation for providing high-quality content, can see the benefits of adopting our IP Intelligence solution, to make a real difference to its business.

"The installation of NetAcuity will allow Discovery to surmount the challenges posed by cross border telco IP address allocation, so it can fulfil its video rights obligations across all regions."

Discovery joins some of Digital Element's other high-profile clients including Disney Interactive, Sony Pictures, CNN, BBC, ESPN, Channel 5, Hulu, CBS Interactive, YouView, SHIFT72, Turn, Videology, Teads.tv and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook. Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; and digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes DiscoveryChannel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/, and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005587/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Digital Element

Jane Wilson

Jane.wilson@digitalelementpr.com