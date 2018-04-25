Ant Financial Services Group: Chinese visitors can now use Alipay in The Dubai Mall

HANGZHOU, China and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alipay, the world's largest online and mobile payment platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group, and The Dubai Mall, the world's largest and most-visited retail and entertainment destination, located in the heart of the prestigious Downtown Dubai, today jointly announced that Chinese mainland visitors can now use Alipay to pay for a wide range of shopping, dining and must-see leisure attractions.

With the remarkable growth and importance of Chinese tourism to Dubai, The Dubai Mall is continuing to look at ways to accommodate their needs, which includes multilingual Guest Services staff and Chinese language Mall Guides.

Chinese visitors can now look for stores across The Dubai Mall through Alipay's in-app Discover platform, and pay for their orders in RMB via Alipay at the cashiers.

Key destinations include The Souk, an elegantly designed precinct featuring jewellery shops, accessory outlets, traditional Arab clothing and handicraft stores; or The Village, which offers a rich collection of denim brands and brings an outdoor community feel with tree-lined walkways, cafés and restaurants; or the newly expanded Fashion Avenue, which provides a significant boost to Dubai's premium shopping options, with over 150 luxury shopping and dining experiences including flagships and new concepts.

In addition, Chinese visitors can use Alipay at all The Dubai Mall's popular entertainment attractions including Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, the newly opened VR Park, Dubai Ice Rink and At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the world's highest observation deck with an outdoor terrace.

With a total internal floor area of 5.9 million sq ft, The Dubai Mall has 3.77 million sq ft of gross leasable space and over 1,300 retail outlets including two anchor department stores - Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's - and over 200 global food and beverage outlets. The Dubai Mall offers an unparalleled retail mix combined with world-class dining, entertainment and leisure attractions.

The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping and entertainment destination, is part of Downtown Dubai, Emaar Properties' flagship mega-development.

Alipay currently has over 520 million active users in China. According to a report from Alipay and Nielsen, ease of payments is also a leading factor when it comes to key purchase decisions for Chinese tourists. 91% of Chinese tourists claimed they would show greater willingness to spend and shop if overseas merchants accepted Chinese mobile payments.

Statistics by The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai show that over 764,000 Chinese tourists visited Dubai in the fiscal year of 2017, with a year-on-year growth of 41%, ranking China as the 5th largest source market of Dubai. Over 68,000 Chinese tourists visited Dubai this January*.

Notes to editors

* Details of Chinese tourists visiting Dubai from Visit Dubai (https://www.visitdubai.com/en/tourism-performance-report)

** Details of Chinese tourists' spending habits from a recent Alipay/Nielsen report (2018)

About Alipay

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world's largest mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently works with over 200 domestic financial institution partners. Over the years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Over 40 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accept Alipay across China. Alipay's in-store payment service covers over 40 countries and regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 29 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies.

About The Dubai Mall:

Located in the heart of the prestigious Downtown Dubai is The Dubai Mall, the world's largest and most-visited retail and entertainment destination, which welcomed more than 80 million visitors annually. With a total internal floor area of 5.9 million sq ft, The Dubai Mall has 3.77 million sq ft of gross leasable space, over 1,300 retail outlets including two anchor department stores - Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's - and over 200 food and beverage outlets.

The Dubai Mall acts as a gateway for visitors to Burj Khalifa, the global icon. Tickets to At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY, the world's highest observation deck, are available exclusively to visitors of The Dubai Mall. For more information, visit www.thedubaimall.com (http://www.thedubaimall.com/) or connect with @TheDubaiMall on Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/thedubaimall), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheDubaiMall) & Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/TheDubaiMall)

