

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy is slowing but not as sharply as recent hard data imply, Jennifer McKeown, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The business confidence index had deteriorated to a 13-month low of 102.1 in April on trade tensions, the Munich-based Ifo Institute reported on April 24.



Another ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment dropped to -8.2 in April from +5.1 in March, data from the Mannheim-based think tank ZEW showed on April 17.



April's Ifo survey indicated a moderate slowdown in economic growth from 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter to around 2.2 percent, McKeown noted.



However, the economist said the weak tone of the hard data for early 2018, which was distorted by temporary factors including the weather, will not continue.



The downturn in Ifo businesses' expectations may well reflect fears of a global trade war, which are overblown. And there are fundamental reasons to expect growth to stay strong, the economist observed.



Nonetheless, the economist said the latest survey data suggest that there are downside risks to the forecast for the German economy to expand by 2.5 percent this year.



The economist concluded that the European Central Bank will probably want to monitor the surveys and hard data for any signs of a sharper slowdown until its June meeting before signaling an end to its asset purchases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX