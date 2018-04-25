

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Bharti Airtel Limited, Idea Cellular Limited and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L. VOD) said Wednesday that they have agreed to merge Vodafone's, Idea Group's and Providence Equity Partners' respective shareholdings in Indus Towers Limited into Bharti Infratel Limited, creating a combined company that will own 100% of Indus Towers.



The combined company, which will fully own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, will change its name to Indus Towers Limited and will continue to be listed on the Indian Stock Exchanges.



Indus Towers is currently jointly owned by Bharti Infratel (42%), Vodafone (42%), Idea Group (11.15%) and Providence (4.85%).



Indus Towers will be merged with and into Bharti Infratel through a scheme of arrangement. The Merger Ratio of 1,565 shares of Bharti Infratel for every 1 Indus Towers share is within the range recommended by the independent valuer. Based on the SEBI pricing guidelines for Bharti Infratel, in relation to the proposed scheme, as at 23 April 2018 (INR363 per share), the Merger Ratio implies an enterprise value for Indus Towers of INR715 billion or US$10.8 billion.



Idea Group has the option to either: sell its 11.15% shareholding in Indus Towers for cash based on a valuation formula linked to the VWAP for Bharti Infratel's shares during the 60 trading days prior to completion of the merger, which, if calculated at the time of this announcement, would equate to a cash consideration of INR65 billion or US$1.0 billion, or alternatively, receive new shares in the combined company based on the Merger Ratio. All the proceeds from the sale of the 11.15% stake will be for the benefit of the entity resulting from the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Group.



Providence will receive new shares equivalent to a 1.1% shareholding in the combined company in exchange for 1.5% out of its 4.85% shareholding in Indus Towers. The consideration for the remaining 3.35% of its shareholding in Indus Towers will be settled by Bharti Infratel in cash or shares at Providence's election. The valuation terms of the cash consideration will be identical to that for Idea Group and the valuation terms for the share consideration will be based on the Merger Ratio.



Vodafone will be issued with 783.1 million new shares in the combined company, in exchange for its 42% shareholding in Indus Towers. On the basis that Providence decides to sell 3.35% of its 4.85% shareholding in Indus Towers for cash, and (b) Idea Group decides to sell its full 11.15% shareholding in Indus Towers for cash, these shares would be equivalent to a 29.4% shareholding in the combined company. The Transaction values Vodafone's shareholding at INR284 billion or US$4.3 billion.



On the basis that, Providence decides to sell 3.35% out of its 4.85% shareholding in Indus Towers for cash, and Idea Group decides to sell its full 11.15% shareholding in Indus Towers for cash, Bharti Airtel's shareholding will be diluted from 53.5% in Bharti Infratel today to 37.2% in the combined company.



Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will have equal rights in the combined company. They have entered into a shareholders' agreement and it is expected that the combined company's articles of association will be amended at completion to reflect some of these rights.



Following completion, the Board of the combined company will comprise of 11 directors, of whom three will be appointed by each of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, one will be appointed by KKR/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and four (including the Chairman) will be independent. The management team will be confirmed prior to closing.



The transaction is subject to approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities, including from CCI, SEBI, NCLT, DoT (FDI approval), approval from Bharti Infratel's shareholders, necessary corporate approvals from the companies involved, as well as closing conditions.



The transaction is expected to complete before the end of the financial year ending 31 March 2019.



