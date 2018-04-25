

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) reported that the Group continues to make strong progress in 2018 and it continues to generate free cash flow from the Group's high-return production assets in West Africa. Tullow Oil said the strong production at TEN in Ghana and across its non-operated portfolio delivered average first quarter net oil production of 87,700 bopd, including production-equivalent insurance payments. Full year guidance remains 82,000-90,000 bopd.



PAUL MCDADE, CEO, said: 'Tullow continues to make strong progress in 2018 and we continue to generate free cash flow from our high-return production assets in West Africa. The drilling programme is now under way at the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana and we remain on track to deliver on our existing production guidance. In East Africa, our Ugandan and Kenyan developments are on track for Final Investment Decisions in 2018 and 2019 respectively and we are preparing for the start of our multi-year exploration programme across our diverse portfolio of exploration prospects in Africa and South America.'



Following Tullow's successful offering of $800 million of senior notes and taking into account, on a pro-forma basis, the reduction of the RCF to $350 million on 18 April 2018, Tullow had total facility headroom and free cash of $1.0 billion, and net debt of $3.4 billion, on 31 March 2018.



Tullow's capital expenditure guidance of $460 million for 2018 remains unchanged (excluding Uganda expenditure of $110 million).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX