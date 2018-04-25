(WebFG News) - Resources sectors led the way higher in London on Tuesday, while the construction sector was among the main fallers. BP and Shell were higher as oil prices remained elevated and analysts looked forward to another rise in quarterly earnings expected from global oil players, while copper prices bouncing off their lows lifted miners such as Antofagasta and Glencore. On oil, analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets said: "Crude oil prices continue to be a cause for concern hitting a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...