Birmingham City University (BCU) has chosen Arkivum PERPETUA to support learning and showcase the work of its talented students to the wider public. A leading digital preservation solution designed specifically for higher education, Arkivum PERPETUA will underpin the University's vision of simplified access to learning resources at the point of need.

"By investing in modern infrastructure such as Arkivum PERPETUA, we can give our talented students in areas as diverse as jewellery, art and computing the exposure they deserve, as they progress into world-class careers," says Matt Peers, Project Manager at Birmingham City University. "And to help all students engage more with the learning process, it's particularly important that we make the library experience both frictionless and rewarding."

Birmingham City University sees Arkivum as a critical partner in delivering its innovative strategy. "Arkivum has provided exceptional customer service so far", says Matt. "Their understanding of the higher education landscape and how universities work is a real breath of fresh air. And they also provide valuable technical expertise on storing and displaying digital content."

"Everyone at Arkivum is very excited to be working with such a forward-thinking team," says Paula Keogh, Arkivum Sector Manager. "Birmingham City University has developed a unique approach, breaking down silos and supporting learners. Arkivum PERPETUA will deliver access to valuable exemplars from distinctive collections, including music and jewellery, and improved access to past exam papers which students find invaluable for revision."

Arkivum PERPETUA can handle the diverse range of data formats, and storage volumes that Birmingham City University needs to deliver its strategy. In its extensive work with other higher education institutions, Arkivum has developed a robust process, from project inception to delivery. This has given the University's senior management a high level of confidence in Arkivum.

Arkivum PERPETUA will be fully implemented in time for the 2018-19 academic year, and Arkivum will continue to work with Birmingham City University as a strategic partner, expanding the digital collections, services and student exemplars available on the platform.

Arkivum PERPETUA is a modular solution which allows organizations to select the capabilities and features suitable for your current needs and add others as requirements evolve. Arkivum PERPETUA scales from entry-level to large collections, optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO) and providing long-term preservation for valuable digital assets, while safeguarding the student experience.

With around 24,000 students from 80 countries, Birmingham City University is a large, diverse and increasingly popular place to study. The University puts its students at the heart of everything it does, giving them the best opportunities for future success. Birmingham City University has an enviable reputation for providing quality, student-focused education in a professional and friendly environment. Its superb courses, state-of-the-art facilities, first-rate staff, and focus on practical skills and professional relevance produce some of the country's most employable graduates.

