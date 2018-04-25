Unrestricted cross-border payments made possible through new partnership between Harrods and myMoney

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 18th April at 19:00 GMT marked an important milestone for myMoney and Harrods. An evening reception was held at the iconic Shard venue, London, to celebrate not only the successful collaboration between Harrods and myMoney but the introduction of their new payment service; WeChat pay.

myMoney, the organizers for the evening event, are a global cross-border payment service provider. Both Chinese and British technology industry leaders gathered at this event to witness this new opportunistic and lucrative UK-Chinese mobile payment collaboration, setting the evening topic as bringing mobile payment to UK businesses. The evening 'forum' saw UK and Chinese business technology leaders engaging in potentially new business prospects and establishing a new business payment trend.

February, the Chinese advent year of the dog, launched myMoney into a successful and prosperous start with the integration of WeChat pay into Harrods Department Stores in the UK and marking this integration as not only the first high-end luxury department store to support WeChat payment but the first official entry of WeChat payment into the UK market.

Sunny Sun, the Co-founder of myMoney shared his recollection of the biggest challenge he faced was pioneering his team to swiftly learn and install the WeChat payment mobile terminal at Harrods department store in London before the Chinese New Year.

Through his speech, he expressed that the integration of WeChat Pay into Harrods was both exciting and fortuitous. It was definitely opportunity which needed to be grasped. Mr Sunny Sun, further expressed that it was due to the cohesion of efforts between Harrods' IT support, finance and marketing teams together with the myMoney team, that all this would have been possible.

"The number of Harrods runs during these few months was more than I had been to Harrods in the past 10 years. The myMoney team sacrificed sleep and weekends to see the completion of this project"

In the current economy, the development of mobile payment via mobile technology us exceedingly rapid in China and of course, collaborating with Harrods marks only the starting point for myMoney's continued business success. Mobile payment has already proven to become a tool of necessity in people's lives in China, from payment of taxi services to everyday payment of groceries. Mr Sunny Sun believes that such trends and habits can will inevitably be replicated in the UK .

Concurrently, at the end of the year 2012, Chinese tourists visiting the UK saw a dramatic increase in numbers and therefore resulting in a large capital injection of expenditure. In 2016, the amount of capital expenditure by Chinese tourists exceeded 500 million GBP. By this figure alone, it is clear that Chinese consumer's spending power should not be overlooked or underestimated. myMoney' wishes to exploit this opportunity and lead mobile payment to open up new avenues and create new horizons in the UK.

Crispin Proctor, Solutions and Development Manager at Harrods UK expressed that "Harrods is proud to be the first high-end luxury department store in the UK to be able to introduce WeChat pay to its consumers."

Mr Zhong Xian Ping, Vice President of Tencent expressed that "In the Information age, science and technology will see a monumental change every 10 years." Today, China is undergoing tremendous changes due to technology such as the high-speed rail, shared bicycles, online shopping and mobile payment.

"In the face of this new era, Tencent has continuously driven itself to enhance the user experience and services it provides to consumers. In doing so, we have worked to three objectives. The first is to connect as WeChat and QQ are used worldwide, the second being the tools we can provide and ultimately, production"

During the year starting 2017, sales revenues dictate that the Chinese consumer market had already overtaken the UK consumer market in terms of sales and expenditure thus, Harrods was looking to implement an enhanced payment system which allowed for a quick and effortless payment experience for its Chinese customers. This in turn would create the ultimate unimpeded shopping experience.

The future of the technological era is limitless and unbound, are you ready to be integrated?