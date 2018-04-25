

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer confidence improved unexpectedly in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 101 in April from 100 in March. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at 100.



Households were almost as optimistic as in March about their expected financial situation. The corresponding index rose to -11 in April from -12.



Households' opinion on their past financial situation worsened a little further, with the index easing to -26 from -24.



Households' opinion balance on their current saving capacity was unchanged in April. The indicator came in at 9 in April.



The balance on their expected saving capacity, came in at -9 versus -8 a month ago.



The indicator measuring past living standard improved to -35 from -39. Similarly, the index for future standard of living rose to -21 from -23.



Households' opinion on the unemployment trend was virtually stable in April. The index rose slightly to 4 from 3 a month ago.



