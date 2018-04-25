

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU), a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group, while announcing its first-quarter results, said Wednesday that it expects second-quarter net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $56 million and $66 million, and loss per share to be between $1.44 and $1.70.



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company is expected to be between $55 million and $65 million, and non-GAAP loss per share to be between $1.40 and $1.65.



For the second quarter of 2018, Sohu estimates total revenues to be between $485 million and $510 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect loss of $1.32 per share on revenues of $484.03 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Brand advertising revenues would be between $65 million and $70 million; this implies an annual decrease of 19% to 24%.



Sogou revenues would be between $295 million and $305 million; this implies an annual increase of 40% to 45%.



