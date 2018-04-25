Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea Bank AB: First Quarter Results 2018

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Paris Stock Exchange: XHFT

First Quarter Results 2018

CEO Casper von Koskull's comments on the results:

"2016 and 2017 were characterised by significant investments to improve our compliance and risk operations as well as a de-risking of the bank. These activities have had a meaningful impact on both revenues and costs. Furthermore, this has led to a situation where we have been more internally focused and we now need to get back to focusing more on our customer business. I am satisfied to say that we are now through the most important parts of the de-risking, the risk reduction in Russia, Shipping, Oil and Offshore progressing well, and our International Private Banking arm being divested.

In the first quarter of 2018 we delivered on our cost reductions, our credit quality is the strongest since 2007 and our capital ratios have never been higher. We are confident that net profit will grow in 2018 compared to 2017, as previously stated. As the underlying revenues in the first quarter were softer than expected it is more challenging to reach our full-year revenue guidance. We will therefore have an increased focus on improving the business momentum, while at the same time maintaining our risk and compliance discipline. We reiterate our cost target for 2018 of EUR 4.9bn."

First quarter 2018 vs. First quarter 2017 (First quarter 2018 vs. Fourth quarter 2017)

Net interest income EUR 1,053m, -12%; -9% in local currencies (-5%, -5% in local currencies)

Total operating income EUR 2,315m, -6%; -4% in local currencies (4%, 4% in local currencies)

Total expenses EUR 1,205m, -3%; -1% in local currencies (-11%, -11% in local currencies)

Profit before loan losses EUR 1,110m, -9%; -7% in local currencies (28%, 28% in local currencies)

Net loan losses EUR 40m, -65%; -63% in local currencies (-44%, -43% in local currencies)

Operating profit EUR 1,070m, -3%; -1% in local currencies (34%, 35% in local currencies)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 19.8%, up from 18.8% (up from 19.5%)

Cost/income ratio 52% up from 51% (down 9% points from 61%)

Loan loss ratio of 7 bps, down from 14 bps (down 2 bps from 9 bps)

Return on equity 10.0%, down from 10.3% (up 2.3% points from 7.7%)

Diluted EPS EUR 0.20 vs. EUR 0.21 (EUR 0.20 vs. EUR 0.15)

Exchange rates used for Q1 2018 for income statement items are for DKK 7.4468, NOK 9.6366 and SEK 9.9765.

Nordea Q1 2018 (PDF):



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0424M_-2018-4-25.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0424M_-2018-4-25.pdf)

For further information:

Casper von Koskull, President and Group CEO, +46 10 157 1020

Christopher Rees, Group CFO, +45 5547 2377

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15

Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communications, +45 2214 0000

The information in this press release is such, which Nordea Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.00 CET on 25 April 2018.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nordea Bank AB (publ) via Globenewswire

