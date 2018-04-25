Metso Corporation: Corrected conference call details for Metso's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2018

Corrected conference call details for Metso's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2018

Incorrect conference call details were included in the results release published earlier today. Correct details are as follows.

Webcast and conference call

Metso's Interim President and CEO Eeva Sipilä will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English, today at 13:00 EEST. Webcast is viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports).



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event begins on:

United States: +1 646 828 8374

other countries: +44 330 336 9104

The confirmation code is 111643. A recording and a transcript will be available at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports) after the event has finished.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253



Metso Corporation

Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

