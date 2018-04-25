Leading compliance consulting and technology group, The Red Flag Group shows its focus on significant growth with the appointment of industry expert Robert Agnew to its Leadership Team

HONG KONG, PHOENIX and LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global integrity risk and compliance firm The Red Flag Group today announced that Robert Agnew will join its Leadership Team in the combined role of Managing Director of Corporate Strategy & Development and General Manager (Europe).

Robert has a 25-year track record of success in management, strategy and operations in financial technology, media and data. He has deep expertise in leading M&A activity across Europe and Asia and is also the chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

The Red Flag Group's CEO and Founder Scott Lane says, "Compliance is no longer ticking boxes - it is now about making sure that customers, partners, suppliers and employees all work together to protect the integrity of a company and its stakeholders.

"We continue to grow and expand as a business in the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and we have very large goals for the next few years to grow our clients' businesses in a sustainable and ethical way that meets or exceeds industry, government and community expectations. To take on undertaking requires an amazing team, and Rob's expertise in investment banking, acquisitions and strategy means that we can grow both organically and through partnerships and investments."

Robert says that he has been following The Red Flag Group for several years as an investment advisor and banker and is delighted to be joining the firm. "I have been blown away with what they have achieved - they have built a global business and pretty much created an industry from scratch."

A list of The Red Flag Group's senior leadership members can be found at http://www.redflaggroup.com/leadership-team/.

The Red Flag Group is a tech-driven professional services firm that applies a unique set of business solutions to help its clients accelerate their performance by managing risk effectively.

Over 900 major companies around the world trust The Red Flag Group to select their business partners and provide ratings, research and advice on risk.

Over 200 qualified compliance professionals

Over 100 technology-development professionals

Projects and experience in 194 countries

Expertise in 45 languages

12 years of profitable operations acting for large American, European and Asian multinational corporations

