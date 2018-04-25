The World Innovation Summit for Education to Host WISE@Accra Conference on May 9th in Accra, Ghana

DOHA, Qatar, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

500 participants gathering to foster regional collaboration, explore practical solutions to empower African youth and address development challenges.

After successful regional gatherings in Tunis, Beijing and Madrid, the World Innovation Summit for Education is hosting a first regional forum in Accra, Ghana, on May 9th, 2018, with the patronage of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Under the theme "Unlocking the World's Potential: Leading and Innovating for Quality Education in Africa", WISE@Accra will explore innovations in Africa that aim to overcome current limitations and pave new ways to empower the youth to lead and innovate. The event will engage prominent leaders, policymakers and youth on concrete steps towards an improved and connected education system.

Central to discussions will be topics such as quality education and its key drivers, empowering the next generation through innovation, investing and collaborating for sustainable impact, and galvanizing communities to transform the continent. Regional collaboration will also be highlighted.

Confirmed speakers include:

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , President of the Republic of Ghana

Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, Ministry of Education of the Republic of Ghana

Dr. Eugene Owusu, Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Ghana on the Sustainable Development Goals

Dr. Patrick Awuah, President, Ashesi University College

Dolores Dickson, Executive Director, Camfed Ghana

Daniel Dotse, Co-founder and CEO, Teach for Ghana

Shadrack Frimpong, Founder, Cocoa 360

Regina Honu, Founder, Soronko Solutions

H.E Dr. Amel Karboul, Education Commissioner, International Commission on Financing Global Education

Zyad Limam, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Afrique Magazine

Carl Manlan, CEO, Eco-bank Foundation

Noella Coursaris Musunka, Founder, Malaika Foundation and Ambassador for the Global Fund

H.E Aïcha Bah Diallo, Former Chair, Forum of African Women Educationalists

About the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)

WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate, and purposeful action in education. Through the biennial summit, WISE@ conferences, collaborative research and a range of on-going programs, WISE is a global reference in new approaches to education.

