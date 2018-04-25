Robotic automation from Packsize efficiently produces custom corrugated cartons to increase output and minimize manual labor dependencies

Packsize today announced PackBot, an industrial service robot that extends right-sized corrugated packaging beyond human limitations. PackBot, an example of Packsize Global Modular Architecture (GMA), is a scalable robotic On Demand Packaging system that automates the bulk of the manual work on a company's packaging line. Equipped with the PackNetproduction and optimization software platform, PackBot made its debut today at Europe's largest forum for innovative packaging solutions, the new Competence Center Packaging in Langenberg.

Adding to its established portfolio of world-class On Demand Packaging solutions-also referred to as custom box-making machines and smart packaging systems-PackBot addresses top concerns of today's manufacturing and fulfillment managers, such as labor shortages, throughput and reliability.

"PackBot is at the heart of global trends such as smart manufacturing and warehousing," said Packsize Chief Scientist Niklas Pettersson. "Consumer preference for sustainably packaged products is driving industry focus on packaging optimization, along with manufacturers and distribution center managers who find it increasingly difficult to fulfill manual labor requirements. Through our continued emphasis on sustainable formats and automation, this platform's patented box-erecting process is a true game-changer for On Demand Packaging systems."

This smart box-marking system also delivers on Packsize's GMA's promise of rapid machine development. Through a proprietary modular engineering approach, PackBot can be tailored to meet the customer's specific requirements and made to order.

Together with Becker Verpackungstechnologie and Becker Sondermaschinen-Bau, Packsize is taking appointments and orders for PackBot at the Competence Center Packaging. Send requests for more information and to schedule an appointment to: sign.in@competence-center-packaging.de.

About Packsize

Packsize is a multinational technology company with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Packsize GmbH directs the company's European operations and is headquartered in Herford. Packsize develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells On Demand Packaging software, systems, and solutions. Packsize makes it possible to make a right-sized box for every product, on demand, and is leading On Demand Packaging into the fourth industrial revolution with Packaging 4.0 full-spectrum digitalization solutions. Learn why leading brands embrace Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet at www.de.packsize.com, on +49 5221 27602 0 and on Xing and LinkedIn.

2018 Packsize LLC. All rights reserved. Packsize, the Packsize logo, On Demand Packaging, PackBot, and Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Packsize LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005511/en/

Contacts:

Packsize GmbH

Carsten Dickmann, 05221 88967-42

or

Packsize International

Melissa Clyne, 00 +1 +801.944.4814