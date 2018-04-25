Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, April 24
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Christopher Baker, Erika Bannerman, Joe Hemming, Mike Barnard, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.
The vesting of awards will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of performance conditions related to the execution of the new strategy and delivery of stated targets measured over a three-year period. Details of the targets will be set out in the Remuneration Report in the Annual report and Accounts in the normal way.
The details of the targets will be set following consultation with shareholders.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis
Nick Greatorex
Mark Brown
Garry Dryburgh
Rupert Green
Will Serle
Christopher Baker
Erika Bannerman
Mike Barnard
Joe Hemming
Stephen Sharp
Jim Vincent
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|5,423,187 share options
£nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue