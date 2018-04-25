sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Christopher Baker, Erika Bannerman, Joe Hemming, Mike Barnard, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.

The vesting of awards will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of performance conditions related to the execution of the new strategy and delivery of stated targets measured over a three-year period. Details of the targets will be set out in the Remuneration Report in the Annual report and Accounts in the normal way.
The details of the targets will be set following consultation with shareholders.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil1,202,986

Nick Greatorex

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil453,539

Mark Brown

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil233,333

Garry Dryburgh

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil506,666

Rupert Green

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil433,333

Will Serle

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil466,666

Christopher Baker

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil346,666

Erika Bannerman

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil333,333

Mike Barnard

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil366,666

Joe Hemming

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil380,000

Stephen Sharp

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil366,666

Jim Vincent

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil333,333
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		5,423,187 share options

£nil
e)Date of the transaction 2018-04-24
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

