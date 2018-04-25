(WebFG News) - Lloyds Banking Group said it made a strong start to 2018 as a lower PPI bill helped it post a 23% increase in profit for the first quarter. Pre-tax profit for the three months to the end of March rose to £1.6bn from £1.3bn a year earlier as Lloyds paid out less to compensate people mis-sold payment protection insurance. Revenue rose 4% to £4.6bn. Lloyds' bill for payment protection insurance - or PPI - dropped to £90m from £350m while the cost of settling other legal and ...

