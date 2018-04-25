(WebFG News) - Shire directors said on Wednesday they would be willing to recommend the latest takeover proposal from Takeda Pharmaceutical that was pitched at roughly £49 per share, subject to certain terms. The UK Takeover Panel has given Takeda a new 'put up or shut up' deadline of 1700 BST on 8 May to conclude talks. Following receipt of a fifth proposal from Takeda on Tuesday, Shire's board announced just past midnight that the new potential offer comprised $30.33 (£21.75) in cash and ...

