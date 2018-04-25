(WebFG News) - Vodafone announced on Wednesday that itself, Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular have agreed to merge their respective shareholdings in Indus Towers into Bharti Infratel, creating a combined company that will own 100% of Indus Towers. The FTSE 100 telco giant currently owns 42% of Indus Towers, with Bharti Infratel owning another 42%, Idea Group holding 11.15%, and Providence owning 4.85%. It said the combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers by way of merger would create a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...