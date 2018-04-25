The share capital of Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 April 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060670776 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 13,031,230 shares (DKK 130,312,300) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,343,743 shares (DKK 43,437,430) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 17,374,973 shares (DKK 173,749.,730) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 105 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPKSJF ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 115948 -----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



