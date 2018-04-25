Notification of changes to Appendix 13 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Parameter Value List



The following changes will be made:



-- Change of threshold values for margin concentration scaling -- Market group Swedish Index and Swedish Flexible Index: -- Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 900 to MSEK 1 000 -- Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 1 700 to MSEK 1 800 -- Market group Swedish Bond: -- Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 1 500 to MSEK 1 600 -- Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 2 600 to MSEK 2 800



The above changes will be implemented on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=675585