Schur Flexibles Group Strengthens Position As One Of The Leading Providers In The European Flexible Packaging Market

- Integration of UNI Packaging complements technological portfolio with digital printing

- Thorsten Kühn appointed new CEO of Schur Flexibles Group

- Sales expected to increase to over EUR 500 million in 2018

WIENER, NEUDORF / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Schur Flexibles Group (Schur Flexibles), one of Europe's leading flexible packaging suppliers, positions itself even better for the future with the upcoming integration of UNI Packaging and a new CEO.

Thorsten Kühn joined as CEO and Managing Director effective 1 April, completing Schur Flexibles' management team. The company had acquired Cats Flexibles Packaging, Hänsel Flexible Packaging and Nimax from the Clondalkin Group within the last months. Now, the acquisition of UNI Packaging, the leading French packaging specialist for cheese and dairy products, was completed successfully. The company was acquired by Lindsay Goldberg, the parent company of Schur Flexibles, and will be integrated into the group in the medium term.

Schur Flexibles and UNI Packaging complement each other perfectly: UNI Packaging's extensive experience and local presence will strengthen and expand Schur Flexibles' position in the large and rapidly growing cheese & dairy products, fresh products and convenience market, especially in France and the UK. As a result, Schur Flexibles is represented in all attractive European packaging markets.

Schur Flexibles will also apply UNI Packaging's proven expertise in pouches - a rapidly growing market segment that is increasingly replacing rigid packaging - throughout Europe.

UNI Packaging is an established, innovation-driven technology leader and a recognised expert in digital printing for flexible packaging in Europe. This trendsetting printing technology will complete Schur Flexibles' technological portfolio in the future and will provide numerous customer segments with additional attractive application options for small order quantities and rapid design changes. Schur Flexibles will thus offer all printing technologies from rotary and flexo printing processes to offset and digital printing and can therefore respond to customer requirements with maximum flexibility.

Founded in 2012, Schur Flexibles is expected to increase its sales to over EUR 500 million in 2018. Sales of Schur Flexibles' cheese & dairy products business thus amount to over EUR 100 million, just as those of the fresh products & convenience segment. Schur Flexibles also becomes a key player in the confectionery market with sales of about EUR 90 million. As an integrated full-range supplier of flexible packaging, offering raw material purchasing, extrusion, printing, lamination, converting and pouch making, Schur Flexibles will provide its customers with clear one-stop-shop added value and comprehensive packaging expertise from one single source in the future.

About Schur Flexibles Group

Headquartered in Wiener Neudorf, Austria, Schur Flexibles Group specialises in innovative, high-quality and made-to-measure high-barrier packaging solutions for the food, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries. With its integrated chain of added value, from extrusion via print and laminating, to extensive bag and pouch making, the Group, which was founded in 2012, recorded an actual turnover of 350 million euros (2017), making it one of the top European companies in the industry. Schur Flexibles employs around 1,500 employees and is made up of 14 companies with 16 production plants in Germany, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Greece and Russia, all of them highly specialised and each of them enjoying technology-leadership status in their own fields. This centre-of-excellence concept makes the Group an attractive and expert partner for client companies in selected industries.

Schur Flexibles Group