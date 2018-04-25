sprite-preloader
25.04.2018 | 10:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CF&B Communication: Copenhagen May 16, 2018 - 30 listed companies, 40 institutional investors in One-to-One

(Copenhagen) - This May 16, 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing the 4th edition of the European 'MidCap Event' Scandinavia, where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Copenhagen to meet the attending institutional investors.

For one day, the top managers of listed companies from France, Finland, Germany, Italy and Spain, will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

30 listed companies, as well as about 40 institutional investors are expected to attend this increasingly successful event.

INVEST SECURITIES (Paris), BANCO SABADELL (Madrid) and INTERMONTE (Milan) are the main Partners in this edition, and they will share their analysis, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

BOLSA DE MADRID will be the Partner Stock Exchange for the event.

Registration is free for investors.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)



Source: CF&B Communication via Globenewswire

