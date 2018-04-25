

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as warnings on profit outlook from bellwether U.S. companies and worries about rising bond yields kept investors on edge.



The dollar edged up after the ten-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed above 3 percent for the first time since early 2014 on Tuesday.



Gold prices fell on dollar strength and amid easing geopolitical tensions while oil held stable but below recent highs following reports that the United States and France are close to reaching an agreement to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.



Chinese shares fell modestly after reports that the government is considering unveiling new rules to govern the asset management industry.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 10.95 points or 0.35 percent to 3,117.97 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.93 percent at 30,350 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell on worries about higher interest rates and ahead of upcoming earnings results. The Nikkei average shed 62.80 points or 0.28 percent to end at 22,215.32, while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent lower at 1,767.73.



Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron lost 2 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day. Canon dropped 1.6 percent before announcing its first-quarter results.



Takeda Pharmaceutical slumped as much as 7 percent after it struck a deal to buy Irish drugmaker Shire for about $65bn.



Kobe Steel declined 3.6 percent after the company confirmed it is under investigation by Japanese authorities over its data tampering.



Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Mazda Motor all gained around 1 percent as the dollar rose to 109.16 yen from 108.82 yen.



Seoul stocks fell notably even as technology stocks recovered some ground following downbeat news from chipmaker SK Hynix. The benchmark Kospi dropped 15.33 points or 0.62 percent to 2,448.81.



SK Hynix reversed early losses to finish 0.4 percent higher while Samsung Electronics ended on a flat note, recouping initial losses.



On the data front, South Korea's consumer confidence weakened for the fifth successive month in April, survey data from Bank of Korea showed. The consumer sentiment index fell to 107.1 in April from 108.1 in March.



Australian and New Zealand markets were closed for ANZAC Day. India's Sensex was marginally higher while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down as much as 2.2 percent. Benchmark indexes in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent.



U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, with concerns over rising bond yields and a warning from industrial giant Caterpillar weighing on markets. There were also concerns that rising oil prices and other costs would eat into profit margins for companies.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.7 percent to close lower for the fifth consecutive session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also gave up 1.7 percent while the S&P 500 lost 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX