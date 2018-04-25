Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Apr 25, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors today proudly announced the export launch of its popular XPANDER small MPV from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bekasi, Indonesia. The Philippines will serve as the first export market for the vehicle in ASEAN, to be followed by Thailand, Vietnam and additional international markets in the coming months, with around 30,000 MPVs expected to be exported during the first year.Their Excellencies President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartarto joined Mitsubishi Motors chief executive Osamu Masuko for the ceremony commemorating the export launch of the XPANDER, coming a year after the inauguration of the company's manufacturing plant in Bekasi.The event marks the first time that Mitsubishi Motors will export vehicles on a mass scale from Indonesia and was made possible by the strong support of both the Indonesian government and manufacturing joint venture partners Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and PT Krama Yudha (KY).Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive of Mitsubishi Motors, stated: "I am delighted that our company can contribute to the growth of Indonesia, which has been so supportive since we first arrived almost 50 years ago. The export of XPANDER is an important milestone in our ongoing business plan, and adds further to our strong foundations in ASEAN, which are key drivers of our growth in the region."Since its launch in Indonesia during August 2017, the XPANDER has been well received, with the small MPV recently being awarded "Car of the Year" by leading domestic tabloid Otomotif, and dealers across the country taking over 66,000 orders to date. In March, XPANDER became the best-selling car. The company is now working to fulfil deliveries.The XPANDER currently comprises 50% of production capacity at Mitsubishi Motors' Bekasi plant, which is capable of producing 160,000 units per year. Between the expansion of export markets and significant domestic demand in Indonesia, Mitsubishi Motors added a second shift at its facility last October, and starting in July plans to increase production to 10,000 units a month following investments into its welding and assembly processes.Mitsubishi Motors aims to continue supporting economic and job growth in Indonesia. The company maintains 3,000 employees at its Bekasi plant, and plans to increase head count by more than 400 to support increased production. Local manufacturing likewise supports the development of supply-chain networks in Indonesia.The launch of XPANDER exports and expansion of manufacturing in Indonesia will contribute strongly to Mitsubishi Motors' global production and sales footprint across the growing ASEAN region, where young and rapidly motorizing populations are attracted to the rugged and reliable sports utility vehicles and pick-up trucks for which the Mitsubishi brand is renowned.